Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $42,000 in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at $78,648,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after buying an additional 352,637 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 477,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $22,882,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $20,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $198.16 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $201.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average is $158.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

