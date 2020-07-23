Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $50,000 in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

