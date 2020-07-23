Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

NEP stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $61.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

