Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after buying an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,907,000 after buying an additional 265,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,012,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $296.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $314.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

