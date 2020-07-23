Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,883,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOMB. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of HOMB opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

