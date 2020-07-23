Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,560 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 167,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $64.22 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

