Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,938,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 51,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $389.09 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,681.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.