First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of First Defiance Financial worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 281,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ FDEF opened at $16.58 on Thursday. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.42.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

First Defiance Financial Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.