First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.30

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.30 and last traded at C$16.76, with a volume of 1553929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.74.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -50.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total transaction of C$47,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$504,128. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,665,950. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,262 over the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

