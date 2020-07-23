Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Fiserv by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $577,518,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 110.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.30. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

