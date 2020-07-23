Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $135.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.