FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $262.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.10.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.68.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

