Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fluent worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 75.0% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

Fluent stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Fluent Inc has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $158.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluent Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

