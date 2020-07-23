Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. OTR Global lowered Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Shares of FTNT opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 545.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

