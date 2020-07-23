Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,540 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after buying an additional 2,615,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Perspecta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,518,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,507 shares of company stock valued at $601,131.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRSP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

