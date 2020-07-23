FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOXA. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that FOX will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FOX by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,747,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,588,000 after buying an additional 2,308,836 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in FOX by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after buying an additional 1,423,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,680,000 after buying an additional 1,347,659 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

