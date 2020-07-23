Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.87

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 31355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Get Freedom alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Freedom during the 4th quarter worth $362,000.

Freedom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.