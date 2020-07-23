Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNLPF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

