Frontier Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:FOSI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.01

Frontier Oilfield Services Inc (OTCMKTS:FOSI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.95. Frontier Oilfield Services shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 228 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

About Frontier Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:FOSI)

Frontier Oilfield Services, Inc, an oil field service company, engages in the disposal of saltwater and other oilfield fluids in Texas. The company owns and operates nine disposal wells, including six within the Barnett Shale in North Texas, and three in east Texas near the Louisiana state line. It serves national, integrated, and independent oil and gas exploration companies.

