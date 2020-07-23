Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUSN. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson purchased 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

