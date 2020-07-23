Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $723.14

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $723.14 and traded as high as $757.00. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $747.00, with a volume of 24,751 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 723.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 705.62. The company has a market cap of $911.00 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.