Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 17,946 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JVL Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNOM opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

