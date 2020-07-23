Gilead Sciences (GILD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

