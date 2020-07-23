Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

