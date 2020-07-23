GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GlobalSCAPE were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in GlobalSCAPE by 20.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in GlobalSCAPE by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GlobalSCAPE by 50.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSB opened at $9.56 on Thursday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GlobalSCAPE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

GlobalSCAPE Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

