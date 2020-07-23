Goldman Sachs Group Increases BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $43.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price upped by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.37.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $41.53.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,149 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 66.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 127,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.