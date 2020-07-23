Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KR. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

NYSE KR opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,059 shares of company stock worth $7,027,004 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

