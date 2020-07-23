GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRFS. HSBC raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

GRFS opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.75.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

