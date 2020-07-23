Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 35,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

