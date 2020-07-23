GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $209,000 Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $237,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 366.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 145.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABM. CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair upgraded ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

