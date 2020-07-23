GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $212,000 Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $227.55 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $232.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.40 and its 200-day moving average is $186.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

