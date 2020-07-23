GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $38,341,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 649,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 371,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,468,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.