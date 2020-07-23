GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $535,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.01 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $394.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

