GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LVHD opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

