GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,969 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,856 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

