GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,493 POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 56,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

