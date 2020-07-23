HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Holdings Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,840,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 546.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 699,186 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 907,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 656,096 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 809,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 412,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, COO Joseph F. Casey bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $8.30 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $492.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

