Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Heartland Express by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Heartland Express by 2,763.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

