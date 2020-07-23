HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 171.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of HLTRF stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

