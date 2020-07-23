HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 629,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 97,075 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.73. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

