Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,048,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 242,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,719,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,087,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,683,000 after buying an additional 457,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

