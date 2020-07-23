Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,614. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

