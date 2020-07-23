Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to $29.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.10% from the company’s previous close.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Hydro One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hydro One stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

