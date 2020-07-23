Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$8.25 to C$10.50. The company traded as high as C$6.44 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 671667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.22.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$368.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

