Imcd (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imcd (OTCMKTS:IMDZF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Imcd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of IMDZF stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. Imcd has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $95.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.15.

About Imcd

IMCD N.V. sells, markets, and distributes specialty chemicals, and pharmaceutical and food ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers detergent surfactants, builders, rheology modifiers, solubilizers, and functional additives; excipients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, specialty solvents, process chemicals, and intermediates for formulation and chemical synthesis; and personal care products, such as color cosmetics, dental products, deodorants, fragrances, hair and skin care chemicals, and toiletries.

