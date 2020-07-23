IMV (TSE:IMV) Shares Down 8.4%

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.27, 606,707 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 195,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IMV from C$9.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get IMV alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $456.61 million and a P/E ratio of -11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.09.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imv Inc will post -0.5382131 EPS for the current year.

IMV Company Profile (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.