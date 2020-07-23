Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $677.95 million and a PE ratio of -46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.64. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $45.62.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,125,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

