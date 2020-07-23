Insider Selling: Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CMO Sells 11,955 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PGR opened at $90.14 on Thursday. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

