Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.37.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $203.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,541.32 and a beta of 0.91. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $228.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

