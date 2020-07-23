International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,573,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $4,826,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.